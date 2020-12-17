Main 

HM the Sultan congratulates Emir of Qatar

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, on his country’s National Day.

In the cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to Shaikh Tamim, praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this occasion on him and the brotherly people of Qatar with further progress and prosperity. –ONA

