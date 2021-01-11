HM the Sultan confers Orders

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik conferred orders at Al Barakah Palace on Monday on a number of their highnesses, ministers and commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, Royal Oman Police and other military and security units in appreciation from His Majesty to their role in carrying out the national duty.

His Majesty the Sultan conferred Sultan Qaboos Order (First Class) on Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs and Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed al Nu’mani, Minister of the Royal Office.

His Majesty also conferred Al Amjad Military Order (First Class) on Sayyid Lt Gen Munthir bin Majid al Said, Head of Liaison and Coordination at the Royal Office.

Meanwhile, His Majesty conferred Sultan Qaboos Order (First Class) on Lt.Gen Hassan bin Mohsen al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, Lt Gen Said bin Ali al Hilali, Head of the Internal Security Service, Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary General at the Ministry of Defence and Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces.

His Majesty the Sultan also conferred Sultan Qaboos Order (Second Class) on Maj Gen Mattar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman, Air Vice Marshal Mattar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman, Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman and Maj.Gen Khalifa bin Abdullah al Junaibi, Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman.

Furthermore, His Majesty conferred Sultan Qaboos Order (Second Class) on Maj Gen Amer bin Salim al Amri, Commander of the Sultan’s Special Force, Maj.Gen Salim bin Mussalam Quttan, Commandant of the National Defence College, Maj Gen Sulaiman bin Mohammed al Harthy, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations and Maj Gen Abdullah bin Ali al Harthy, Chairman of the Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulance.

His Majesty The Sultan also conferred Sultan Qaboos Order (Second Class) on Maj Gen Ghusin bin Hilal al Alawi, Assistant Head of Internal Security Service for Operations, Maj Gen Ahmed bin Ali Kashoub, Secretary General of the National Security Council at the Royal Office, Maj Gen Hamad bin Nasser al Nabhani, Secretary General of Military Affairs at the Royal Office, Air Vice Marshal Saleh bin Humaid al Siyabi, Military Aide of His Majesty the Sultan and Brigadier General Mohammed bin Hamad al Sarmi, Military Aide of His Majesty the Sultan. –ONA

