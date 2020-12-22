HM the Sultan confers Al Nuoman Order on the Sultanate’s Honorary Consul in the Philippines

Manila: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has conferred Al Nuoman Order, Second Class, on Leonardo B de Ocampo, the Sultanate’s Honorary Consul in the Philippines. He was granted this Order in appreciation of His Majesty for de Ocampo’s efforts and contributions in serving relations between the Sultanate and the Republic of the Philippines.

The Order was handed over by Munthir Mahfoudh al Manthri, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Philippines when he received de Ocampo at the Sultanate’s Embassy in Manila on Tuesday. –ONA