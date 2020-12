Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to President Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay on the death of the Former President of Uruguay Tabare Vazquez.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President Pou, the bereaved’s family and the Uruguayan friendly people. –ONA