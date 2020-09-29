HM the Sultan condoles Emir of Kuwait over passing of Emir Sabah

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to Emir Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait on the demise of Shaeikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to Al Sabah ruling family, the Government and the brotherly people of Kuwait on this immense loss.

His Majesty prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest Shaikh Sabah’s soul in peace in paradise with the faithful, grant the ruling family and the Kuwaiti people patience and protect them against all harms. –ONA