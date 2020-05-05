HM thanked by UN senior official

Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peace building Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the Sultanate for the generous assistance the Sultanate provided to the United Nations mission in Al Hudaydah in Yemen through helping in the temporary repositioning of the UN mission personnel.

The Sultanate’s assistance was crucial for the UN at an extremely difficult period, she said.

The Sultanate had facilitated the arrival of the UN mission staff in Salalah on board a ship and were subsequently evacuated by planes to their intended destinations. — ONA