HM thanked by participants

MUSCAT: The participants in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) meeting on non-communicable diseases and mental health hosted by the Sultanate during December 9 to 12 sent a cable of thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

The participants expressed feelings of appreciation and respect for His Majesty, recording their admiration for the comprehensive renaissance experienced by the Sultanate in all fields, and the prosperity enjoyed by the Omani citizen and residents under his wise leadership.

The WHO appreciated the Sultanate’s continuous and constructive cooperation with health, regional and international organisations, bodies and institutions. — ONA

