HM thanked by IGRC participants

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik received a cable of thanks and gratitude from the participants in the International Gas Union Research Conference 2020 (IGRC), themed “Gas Innovations for a Sustainable Future”, which was held in Muscat from February 24-26, for the first time in the Middle East. In their cable, they expressed their utmost thanks and gratitude for the warm welcome and generous hospitality they received, which had a great impact on the success of the conference. They prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant His Majesty good health, well-being and a long life, and perpetuate the blessings of stability and growth on Oman.

