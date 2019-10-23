HM thanked by GCC Municipal Affairs Ministers

MUSCAT: The GCC ministers of municipal affairs sent a cable of thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos at the end of their 22nd meeting,

which was held in Muscat on Wednesday.

They expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to His Majesty the Sultan for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to the participating delegations. They valued the support provided by His Majesty the Sultan and the GCC leaders to the joint municipal action.

The participants at the meeting also hailed the Royal care accorded by His Majesty the Sultan to the GCC blessed march to support cooperation and activate steps of integrity at various spheres among the GCC states, which would be positively reflected on the GCC ambitious march.

They prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty. They wished the Sultanate, its Government and people further progress, stability and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty. — ONA

Related