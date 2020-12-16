HM Sultan Haitham receives written message from Palestinian President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik received a written message from President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine.

The message was delivered to HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, when he received in his office on Wednesday Major General Jibril Rajoub, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports in the State of Palestine.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed relations between the two brotherly countries and means of promoting them in various areas.

The meeting was attended by HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, the Secretary General and the two advisers at Sayyid Asaad’s Office, as well as Dr Tayseer Farhat, Palestinian Ambassador to the Sultanate. –ONA