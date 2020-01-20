Local 

HM Sultan Haitham receives condolences cable from Bangladeshi President

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq has received a cable of condolences from President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on the demise of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

In his cable, President Abdul Hamid said that he was deeply saddened to receive the news of the late Sultan’s death, reaffirming that he shares the Omani people’s grief on this enormous loss.

He pointed out that the late Sultan dedicated his efforts for the Sultanate’s development. The President of Bangladesh commended the contributions of the late Sultan in promoting bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the friendly People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

He wished the Sultanate permanent progress and prosperity, hoping that the ties of friendship between the two countries will witness further progress. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5010 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Videos of heavy rains in Samayil, Izki and Jabal Al Akhdhar

Oman Observer Comments Off on Videos of heavy rains in Samayil, Izki and Jabal Al Akhdhar

Alawi holds talks with Nepal, Estonia foreign ministers

Oman Observer Comments Off on Alawi holds talks with Nepal, Estonia foreign ministers

Al Dhahirah tops in ‘Facts for Life’ contest

Oman Observer Comments Off on Al Dhahirah tops in ‘Facts for Life’ contest