HM Sultan Haitham receives condolences cable from Bangladeshi President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq has received a cable of condolences from President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on the demise of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour.

In his cable, President Abdul Hamid said that he was deeply saddened to receive the news of the late Sultan’s death, reaffirming that he shares the Omani people’s grief on this enormous loss.

He pointed out that the late Sultan dedicated his efforts for the Sultanate’s development. The President of Bangladesh commended the contributions of the late Sultan in promoting bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the friendly People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

He wished the Sultanate permanent progress and prosperity, hoping that the ties of friendship between the two countries will witness further progress. –ONA