HM Sultan Haitham phones Emir of Kuwait

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Thursday phoned Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

During the telephonic conversation, His Majesty the Sultan exchanged cordial conversations and aspects of the existing fraternal cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere wishes of good health, wellbeing and a long life to Shaikh Sabah, and the brotherly people of Kuwait further progress and prosperity under his wise
leadership.

On his turn, Shaikh Sabah expressed his thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s gesture. Shaikh Sabah wished His Majesty a good health, happiness and success in leading the Omani people towards further progress and welfare under the wise leadership of His Majesty. –ONA

