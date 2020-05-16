Head stories Main 

HM sends message to Kuwait Emir

KUWAIT: Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, received a message from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

The message was delivered by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs when Kuwait’s Prime Minister Shaikh Sabah Al Khalid al Sabah received him at Seif Palace on Friday, in the presence of Shaikh Dr Ahmed al Nassir, Foreign Minister.

The meeting reviewed the good bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, in addition to discussing topics of mutual interest. — ONA

