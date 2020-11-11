HM sends condolences on demise of Bahrain PM

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the demise of Prince Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain. In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to King Hamad, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed’s soul in peace in paradise with the faithful and grant King Hamad, his family and the Bahraini brotherly people patience and protect them against all harms.

Prince Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, who served as Bahrain’s Prime Minister since 1971, died on Wednesday at the age of 84, the Royal Court announced. King Hamad bin Isaa al Khalifa is in mourning for the late premier, who died at the Mayo Clinic hospital in the US state of Minnesota, the court said, according to the official BNA news agency. The king ordered a week of national mourning and flags to be flown at half-mast. Work at government departments will be suspended for three days starting from Thursday.

Khalifa, the uncle of King Hamad, had served as prime minister for almost half a century, since the kingdom got independence from Britain in 1971. Born on November 24, 1935, Khalifa began to attend his father’s Royal Court at the age of seven along with his elder brother, Prince Issa.