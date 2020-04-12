HM reviews pandemic containment efforts with Palestinian President and Prince of Wales

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has exchanged phone calls with President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, and Prince Charles of Wales.

In the telephonic conversations, the Palestinian President and Prince of Wales wished His Majesty good health, happiness and a long life and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

His Majesty the Sultan reciprocated their cordial sentiments, wishing them good health, happiness and long life. He also wished the peoples of Palestine and the UK further progress and prosperity.

The telephonic conversations touched on existing ties of cooperation between the Sultanate and the respective countries. They also reviewed efforts being exerted at different levels to curb the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and alleviate its impacts on humanity.

His Majesty the Sultan prayed to the Almighty Allah to spare mankind the evils of pandemics and diseases. –ONA