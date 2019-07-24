HM receives thanks from tourism forum participants

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received thanks from participants in the Arab Tourism and Heritage Forum, held in Salalah from July 21 to 23.

They thanked for the support extended by His Majesty’s government to organise this forum, which affirms the attention accorded by His Majesty to media, tourism and heritage, stemming from His Majesty’s belief on the great role played by these sectors on all aspects of life.

They wished the forum’s discussions, working papers and recommendations contribute in promoting the role of tourism and heritage in enriching development in the Arab world in general and in the Sultanate in particular.

The participants prayed to the Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty and grant him a long life, good health and happiness.

