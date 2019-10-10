HM receives thanks from participants

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a cable of thanks and gratitude from the GCC Culture Ministers on conclusion of the 23rd Meeting of the GCC Culture Ministers Committee, which was held in Muscat today.

In their cable, they expressed their utmost thanks and gratitude for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to them in the Sultanate. They valued the support provided by His Majesty the Sultan and his brothers the GCC Leaders to the march of the GCC joint culture action.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos also received a similar cable of thanks and gratitude from the GCC Tourism Ministers on conclusion of the meeting of the GCC Tourism Ministers Committee. — ONA

