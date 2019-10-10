Head stories 

HM receives thanks from participants

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a cable of thanks and gratitude from the GCC Culture Ministers on conclusion of the 23rd Meeting of the GCC Culture Ministers Committee, which was held in Muscat today.
In their cable, they expressed their utmost thanks and gratitude for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to them in the Sultanate. They valued the support provided by His Majesty the Sultan and his brothers the GCC Leaders to the march of the GCC joint culture action.
His Majesty Sultan Qaboos also received a similar cable of thanks and gratitude from the GCC Tourism Ministers on conclusion of the meeting of the GCC Tourism Ministers Committee. — ONA

You May Also Like

CAMEL RACING IN MUDHAIBI

Oman Observer Comments Off on CAMEL RACING IN MUDHAIBI

HM GREETINGS CONVEYED

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM GREETINGS CONVEYED

Pacific plastic dump far larger than feared: study

Oman Observer Comments Off on Pacific plastic dump far larger than feared: study