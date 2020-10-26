HM receives thanks from Kuwait, China and Belarus

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik received thanks from Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the occasion of him taking the oath and assuming power in Kuwait.

Shaikh Nawaf expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s good feelings and best wishes. He commended the historic and fraternal relations binding the two brotherly countries and peoples, looking forward to enhance these relations for the interest of the two countries.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to perpetuate good health and well-being on His Majesty and achieve further progress, growth and prosperity for the Sultanate and its people under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

His Majesty the Sultan also received a cable of thanks from President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the occasion of 71st Anniversary of Founding the People’s Republic of China. President Xi Jinping expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty’s congratulations.

He stressed his keenness on promoting the Omani-Chinese strategic relations to achieve further progress and prosperity, wishing His Majesty good health, happiness and permanent success.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik received thanks from President Alexander Lukashenko of the Republic of Belarus in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on his re-election as a president. President Lukashenko expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty’s congratulations.

He wished His Majesty good health and well-being, and the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries further progress and growth. — ONA

