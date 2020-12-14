Main 

HM receives thanks cables from King of KSA, Emir of Kuwait

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable to him on the death of Princess Hessa Faisal Abdulaziz al Saud.

In the cable, King Salman expressed his thanks for His Majesty the Sultan’s good feelings and sincere prayers. The King of KSA prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise and protect His Majesty against all harms.

Meanwhile, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable to him on the death of Shaikh Nasser Fahd Sabah Al Nasser al Sabah.

In the cable, Shaikh Nawaf expressed his thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s sincere condolences, and sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise and protect His Majesty against all harms. –ONA

 

