HM receives thanks cable from president of India

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of thanks from President Ram Nath Kovind of the Republic of India in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable to him on the occasion of the Republic Day.

In the cable, President Kovind expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s greetings. He affirmed his keenness to strengthen the existing relations between the two friendly countries, wishing His Majesty a good health and happiness. –ONA