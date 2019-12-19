HM receives message from Tajik President

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a written message from Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan.

The message was received by His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, when he received Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Foreign Minister of Tajikistan, and his delegation on Thursday. During the meeting Muhriddin conveyed the greetings and good wishes of the Tajik President to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people of continued growth and prosperity.

The message relates to strengthening means of joint cooperation between the Sultanate and Tajikistan. Conversation during the meeting dealt with the growing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and the prospects for cooperation between them in the commercial, economic, cultural and other fields. A number of current issues were also reviewed on the regional and international arenas.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan expressed his happiness and that of his delegation for this visit because of its positives, in terms of consultation and exchange of visions on many issues, noting the desire of his country to consolidate cooperation between the two sides, and its appreciation for what the Sultanate has achieved under the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan in terms of local overall development, and the constructive and balanced role of the Sultanate in supporting understanding and dialogue between peoples.

HH Sayyid Fahd asked Sirojiddin Muhriddin to convey the greetings and good wishes of His Majesty the Sultan to Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, and to the friendly Tajik people of further progress and advancement. — ONA

Photo by Mohamed al Rashdi

Related