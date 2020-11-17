HM receives greetings from inspector general of police

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Tuesday received a cable of greetings from Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, on the occasion of the 50th National Day of the Renaissance reading as follows:

Your Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander,

It is a great honour for me and personnel of Royal Oman Police to express our most sincere wishes to Your Majesty today on the occasion of the 50th National Day of the Renaissance, praying to the Almighty Allah to bring back this auspicious occasion for many years to come and find Your Majesty in full health and Omani people enjoying the fruits of prosperity.

Your Majesty the Sultan,

It is with the Almighty Allah’s support and continuous care that Royal Oman Police (ROP), since the outset of Oman’s modern renaissance, witnessed rapid development in terms of manpower and equipment. The ROP now enjoys a high level of preparedness and professionalism and has thus occupied a prominent place among its counterparts of in the world.

Omani people have competed to enroll in the ranks of the ROP. They proved a high level of capability in learning modern police sciences. They utilized their full potential mastering the tasks entrusted to them, thereby earning laurels in national services.

Your Majesty,

While celebrating this glorious national occasion, the personnel of Your Majesty’s police hereby reiterate their pledge of allegiance, vowing to sacrifice everything dear in honoring their call of duty to safeguard the gains of Renaissance.

May the Almighty Allah protect Your Majesty. Happy National Day. –ONA