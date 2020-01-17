HM receives greetings and pledges of loyalty

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour has received cables of congratulations on the occasion of him assuming power.

Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council, in his cable said: ‘‘It’s my honour and also on behalf of the members and employees of the State Council to express to Your Majesty our best greetings and sincere wishes praying to Allah the Almighty to grant you success in achieving goodness for your country, your people and the whole humanity. We pledge Your Majesty loyalty and allegiance in serving the nation under your wise leadership.’’

His Majesty the Sultan has received a cable of congratulations from Lt Gen Hasan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs.

In his cable, the Inspector General of Police and Customs said: “It’s may honour to express my sincere greetings and best wishes to Your Majesty praying to Allah the Almighty to grant you success.

“Your Majesty, the affiliates of Royal Oman Police are renewing their pledge of allegiance and loyalty and vowing to serve the people of Oman and preserve the nation’s achievements in the best way that satisfies Your Majesty. May Allah the Almighty grant you success and perpetuate His bounties on the people of Oman under your wise leadership.”

His Majesty the Sultan has also received a cable of congratulations from Khalid bin Hilal bin Nasser al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura.

In his cable the chairman of Majlis Ashura said: “It’s my honour and on behalf of the members of Majlis Ash’shura to express our sincere greetings affirming that we will stand by your wise leadership so that the Sultanate shall remain lofty and dignified. We pledge allegiance and loyalty to Your Majesty praying to Allah the Almighty to protect Your Majesty and grant you blessings and bounties.’’ — ONA

Related