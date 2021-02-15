HM receives credentials of ambassadors

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik received separately at Al Barakah Palace on Monday credentials of a number of ambassadors of the sisterly and friendly countries accredited to the Sultanate.

His Majesty received credentials of the following ambassadors:

– Azzedine el Tayse, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Kais Saied of the Tunisian Republic, accredited to the Sultanate.

– Mohamed Vall Ould Ahmed, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, accredited to the Sultanate.

– Mizanur Rahman, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, accredited to the Sultanate.

– Sami Shiba, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Ilir Meta of the Republic of Albania, accredited to the Sultanate.

– Valer Franko, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Zuzana Caputova of the Slovak Republic, accredited to the Sultanate.

– Ma Tong-hui, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Kim Jong-un, First Secretary of the Workers’ Party, First Chairman of the National Defence Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Supreme Commander of the Korean People’s Army, accredited to the Sultanate.

– Al Habib Abbas Abdullah, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Azali Assoumani of the Union of the Comoros, accredited to the Sultanate.

During the side meetings with His Majesty the Sultan, the ambassadors conveyed greetings of their countries’ leaders along with their best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people continuous progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty. They also expressed their great honour and utmost delight to present their credentials before His Majesty the Sultan. They affirmed to exert their sincere efforts to promote relations of their countries with the Sultanate in various domains in a manner that serves the joint interests of the Omani people and their countries’ peoples.

His Majesty the Sultan welcomed the ambassadors, expressing his thanks for their leaders’ greetings and best wishes. His Majesty affirmed to them that they would receive all support from His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people to facilitate carrying out their duties.

The credentials’ presentation ceremony was attended by the Minister of Diwan of Royal Court, the Foreign Minister, the Head of the Royal Protocols, the Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman and the Military Aides to His Majesty the Sultan. –ONA