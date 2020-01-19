HM receives condolences from Tanzania, Ethiopia leaders

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences from President John Magufuli of the United Republic of Tanzania on the death of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said. The cable was received by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, when he received in his office on Sunday Prof Palamagamba Aidan Kabudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation in Tanzania, the Envoy of the Tanzanian President.

CONDOLENCES FROM ETHIOPIA

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq also received two cables of condolences from President Sahle-Work Zewde of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and the Ethiopian Prime Minister on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The two cables were received by Bin Alawi when he received Mahmoud D, Adviser to the Foreign Minister, and Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali, Special Envoy of the Ethiopian Prime Minister. — ONA