HM receives Belgium King and message from trump

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour received at Al Alam Palace on Wednesday King Philippe, of Belgium, and his accompanying delegation, who arrived to offer to pay respect to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour.

During his meeting with His Majesty the Sultan, the King of Belgium expressed his sincere condolences

and sympathy.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to the King of Belgium for his sincere condolences

and sympathy.

The meeting was attended by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Nasr bin Hamoud al Kindi, Secretary-General of the Royal Court Affairs, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, and HH Sayyid Thee-Yazzen bin Haitham bin Tareq al Said.

Meanwhile, His Majesty the Sultan received a written message from President Donald Trump of the United States of America.

This came when His Majesty gave audience at Al Alam Palace to a US presidential delegation led by Dan Brouillette, US Secretary of Energy, who arrived here to convey condolences.

During the audience, the US official and his delegation conveyed condolences and sympathy on behalf of the American leadership, government and friendly people on the demise of the greatly missed Sultan.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to the US official and his delegation for their sincere condolences and sympathy.

The audience was attended by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy and Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas.

His Majesty also gave audience to Francesco Boccia, Italian Minister of Regional Affairs, Envoy of President Sergio Mattarella of the Italian Republic.

The Italian Envoy conveyed condolences and sympathy of President Mattarella to His Majesty the Sultan and the Royal family on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to the Italian President for the sincere condolences and sympathy on this immense loss. — ONA

Related