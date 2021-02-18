HM receives ambassadors’ credentials

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik received separately at Al Barakah Palace on Thursday credentials of a number of ambassadors of friendly countries accredited to the Sultanate.

His Majesty received credentials of the following ambassadors:

– Ana Munoz de Gaviria, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Ivan Duque Marquez of the Republic of Colombia, accredited to the Sultanate.

– Alexis Konstantopoulos, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of the Republic of Greece, accredited to the Sultanate.

– Jose Luis Salinas, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Dr Francisco Sagasti of the Republic of Peru, accredited to the Sultanate.

– Mohamed Khaleel, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Republic of Maldives, accredited to the Sultanate.

– Miko Haljas, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Kersti Kaljulaid of the Republic of Estonia, accredited to the Sultanate.

– Mateja Prevolsek, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Borut Pahor of the Republic of Slovenia, accredited to the Sultanate.

– Pablo Arriaran, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Dr Sebastian Pinera of the Republic of Chile, accredited to the Sultanate.

– Dr Ibrahim Gallo, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Julius Maada Bio of the Republic of Sierra Leone, accredited to the Sultanate.

During the side meetings with His Majesty the Sultan, the ambassadors conveyed greetings of their countries’ leaders along with their best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people continuous progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty. They also expressed their great honour and utmost delight to present their credentials before His Majesty the Sultan. They affirmed to exert their sincere efforts to promote relations of their respective countries with the Sultanate in various domains in a manner that serves the joint interests of the Omani people and their countries’ peoples.

His Majesty the Sultan welcomed the ambassadors, expressing his thanks for their leaders’ greetings and best wishes. His Majesty affirmed to them that they would receive all support from His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people to facilitate carrying out their duties.

The credentials’ presentation ceremony was attended by the Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, the Foreign Minister, the Head of the Royal Protocols, the Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman and the Military Aides to His Majesty the Sultan. –ONA