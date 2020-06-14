Front Stories 

HM orders to form committee to study economic impact of Covid-19

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued directives to form a sub-committee, affiliated to the Supreme Committee, headed by the Minister of Interior to study the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic in the Sultanate.

The committee shall deal with the economic effects resulting from the pandemic by setting an appropriate mechanism to ensure the speedy return of economic activities and ensure accelerated economic growth rates.

 

