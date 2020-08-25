HM orders free laptops to students from low-income families

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued a Royal Directive on Tuesday to provide laptop computers to students from families of social insurance and low income who have been admitted to higher education institutions for the academic year (2021/2020).

The good gesture from His Majesty comes to enhance the potentials and capabilities of students in Information Technology and digital communication so they could cope with modern education and e-learning.

May God Almighty safeguard His Majesty and grant Oman and the people who live on this land prosperity and blessing under the wise leadership. ONA