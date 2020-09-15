Front Stories Head stories Local 

His Majesty Sultan Haitham meets shaikhs of Dhofar Governorate

Salalah: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Tuesday met shaikhs of Dhofar Governorate at Al Hisn Hall in Hay al Shatti, Salalah on Tuesday as part of the dialogue with the citizens of the Sultanate.

The meeting comes within His Majesty the Sultan’s review of the wilayats’ needs and requirements. The aim of the meeting is listen to people’s views on development and explore ways to strengthen the role of government agencies.

The meeting reflects His Majesty the Sultan’s keenness to engage with citizens in order to have a closer look at the state of affairs in the wilayats and governorates.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik al Said, Minister of Culture, Sport and Youth; HH Sayyid Balarab bin Haitham bin Tarik al Said; Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court; Nasr bin Hamoud al Kindi, Secretary General of the Royal Court Affairs; Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar; Deputy Governor of Dhofar and Walis of of the wilayats of Dhofar. –ONA

 

 

 

