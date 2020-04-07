HM, leaders review ways to fight Covid-19

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik exchanged phone conversations with Shaikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait; Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of Qatar; King Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa of Bahrain and Narendra Modi, Prime Ministers of India.

The leaders expressed their sincere wishes of good health and long life to His Majesty and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

His Majesty wished the leaders best wishes of good health and happiness and their peoples more progress and prosperity.

His Majesty reviewed with the leaders the existing cooperation relations between the Sultanate and their respective countries.

His Majesty discussed with the leaders the ongoing efforts on various fields to stem the spread of Covid-19 and ways to alleviate its impact on mankind. ONA