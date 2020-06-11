HM issues Royal Decree to establish Cyber Defence Centre

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued a Royal Decree 64/2020 on establishing the Cyber Defence Centre and promulgating its system.

Article (1) stipulates that a center to be named ‘The Cyber Defence Centre’ shall be set up. The centre shall report to the Internal Security Service and be governed by provisions of the system attached to this decree.

Article (2) says that the Head of the Internal Security Service shall issue the bylaws and decisions necessary for the implementation of provisions of the attached system.

Article (3) cancels all that contradicts this decree and the attached system or contravenes with their provisions.

Article (4) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the day following its date of publishing.