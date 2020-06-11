Main 

HM issues Royal Decree to establish Cyber Defence Centre

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued a Royal Decree 64/2020 on establishing the Cyber Defence Centre and promulgating its system.

Article (1) stipulates that a center to be named ‘The Cyber Defence Centre’ shall be set up.  The centre shall report to the Internal Security Service and be governed by provisions of the system attached to this decree.

Article (2) says that the Head of the Internal Security Service shall issue the bylaws and decisions necessary for the implementation of provisions of the attached system.

Article (3) cancels all that contradicts this decree and the attached system or contravenes with their provisions.

Article (4) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the day following its date of publishing.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6749 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Mwasalat launches new bus route in Muscat

Oman Observer Comments Off on Mwasalat launches new bus route in Muscat

RAFO helps in airlifting of patients

Oman Observer Comments Off on RAFO helps in airlifting of patients

Mandatory health cover in private sector soon

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Mandatory health cover in private sector soon