HM issues Royal Decree forming CBO Board of Governors

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Thursday issued a Royal Decree, No 117/2020, forming the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO).

Article (1) structures the Central Bank of Oman’s Board of Governors under the chairmanship of Sayyid Taimour bin Asaad bin Tarik al Said, and with membership of the following:

· Minister of Economy (as Deputy Chairman)
· Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance
· Chief Executive Officer of Capital Market Authority
· Maqbool bin Ali bin Sultan al Lawatia
· Shaikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Salim Bahwan al Mukhaini
· Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Abdullah al  Abri

The Board’s membership will be for 5 years from the date of enforcement of this decree.

Article (2) cancels all that contravenes this decree or contradicts with its provisions.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from its date of issue. –ONA

