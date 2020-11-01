Front Stories Head stories Local 

HM issues directives to set up six priority schools

Muscat: The Diwan of Royal Court on Sunday issued a statement reading as follows:

“Within the context of the attention accorded by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik to the education sector and His Majesty’s keenness to provide a supportive, incentivizing environment for education and to empower it with all means, since it is the mainstay of nation building now and in future, His Majesty the Sultan has issued his Royal directives to the Diwan of Royal Court to fund the construction of six priority schools to the tune of RO 8.85 million in the forthcoming period .

May the Almighty Allah grant His Majesty the Sultan a long life and may He assist His Majesty with success and guard him as a treasured support and inspiration for Oman and its loyal people!” –ONA

