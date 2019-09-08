HM greets Tajikistan, North Korea leaders

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Rahmon and the friendly Tajikistan’s people further progress and prosperity. His Majesty the Sultan has also sent a cable of greetings to Kim Jong-un, First Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, First Chairman of the National Defence Commission and the Supreme Commander of the Korean People’s Army, on the occasion of the 71th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to Kim Jong-un and his country’s friendly people.

Related