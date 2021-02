Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of greetings to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of good health and happiness to President Xi, the friendly people of China further progress, and the strong historic relations between the two countries further development and growth. –ONA