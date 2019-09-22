Head stories 

HM greetings to Saudi King

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of Saudi National Day. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to the Saudi King, praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this and similar occasions on him to achieve further aspirations of progress and prosperity for the brotherly Saudi people.

