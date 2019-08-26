HM greetings to Moldovan leader

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Dr Igor Dodon of the Republic of Moldova, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Dodon and the friendly Moldovan people further progress and prosperity. His Majesty has received a cable of thanks from King Philip of Belgium in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, King Philip expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s best wishes, wishing His Majesty good health.

