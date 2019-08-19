HM greetings to Kuwait, Hungary

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of him being recovered from the medical setback and the success of the medical check-up he underwent. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health and well-being to Shaikh Sabah, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant him long life to lead the brotherly people of Kuwait towards further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. His Majesty has sent a cable of greetings to President Dr Janos Ader of Hungary on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

