HM greetings to India and Korea

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind of India, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country ‘s independence. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan extended his sincere greetings and wishes to the President and the Indian people further progress and prosperity. His Majesty the Sultan also sent a cable of greetings to Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country ‘s independence. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to the President, and the people of the Korean Republic further progress and prosperity.

