HM greetings to Emir of Qatar

DOHA: Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of Qatar, received Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, at the headquarters of the Police College in Al Sailiya, in the Qatari capital Doha, on Saturday.

The minister of interior conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to the Emir of Qatar and the Qatari people more progress and prosperity.

On his part, the Emir of Qatar asked the minister of interior to convey his greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik wishing him good health and happiness and the Omani people more progress and prosperity.

The two sides reviewed the strong brotherly relationship between the two countries and ways of fostering cooperation in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Qatar and Najib bin Yahya al Balushi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Qatar. Sayyid Hamoud attended the graduation ceremony of the third batch of candidate students of the Police College at its headquarters in Al Sailiya, on Saturday.

Shaikh Tamim patronised the graduation ceremony which was held in the presence of officials of Arab states and heads of diplomatic missions. — ONA

