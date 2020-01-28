HM greetings to Emir of Kuwait

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has sent a cable of greetings to Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his assuming power anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to Shaikh Al Sabah, praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this and similar occasions on him to achieve further aspirations of progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Kuwait.

