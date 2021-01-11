HM greeted on Accession Day by Minister of Royal Office

Muscat: On the anniversary of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik’s assuming power in the country, Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Nuamani, Minister of the Royal Office, Head of Office of the Supreme Commander, has sent a cable of greetings to His Majesty reading as follows:

Your Majesty, the Supreme Commander, may the Almighty Allah protect you.

The 11th of January has been a memorable day in which a new brilliant page has been added to Oman’s glorious history, adding impetus to its march of growth and rebuilding in pursuance of its ever renewed renaissance.

A year ago, the hearts and minds of Omanis were filled with hope as all eyes turned to Muscat to hear the name of their next Sultan. When the name of “Haitham” was pronounced as Sultan of Oman, all looked forward to further stability and progress and pledged allegiance to sacrifice everything dear for the sake of Oman.

Your Majesty,

On the first anniversary of Your Majesty’s accession to power in the country, a farsighted vision for continuing the march of nation building have become a tangible reality, testimony to which is the determination to achieve the goals of Oman Vision 2040, as well as the restructuring of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and the promulgation of the System of Governorates and governance of performance.

Your Majesty’s meeting citizens in an ambient atmosphere of dialogue has been an incarnation of democratic practice aimed to serve the goals of domestic development. Your Majesty’s keen follow-up of economic and health circumstances has been of vital significance and it has alleviated negative impacts.

Your Majesty, the Supreme Commander

Personnel of Your Majesty’s Office, Your Majesty’s loyal guards and Your Majesty’s unflinching Force hereby congratulate Your Majesty on the first Accession Day anniversary.

May the Almighty Allah protect Your Majesty and may He grant you success to follow the path of bounty.

Happy Accession Day, Your Majesty. –ONA