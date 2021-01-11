HM greeted on Accession Day by Minister of Diwan of Royal Court

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has received a cable of greetings on His Majesty’s Accession Day anniversary from Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court reading as follows:

Your Majesty, Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, may the Almighty Allah protect you.

“On the auspicious occasion of your Accession Day anniversary, I am honoured, and so are all personnel of the Diwan of Royal Court, to greet Your Majesty and express the most heartfelt wishes that you would be blessed with continued good health.

Your Majesty,

The modern blessed renaissance whose solid foundations were laid down by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said in half a century is still pressing ahead and gaining momentum under Your Majesty’s prudent leadership towards wider horizons of progress and prosperity.

The personnel of the Diwan of Royal Court hereby reiterate their pledge of allegiance, vowing to follow your wise directives and, with strong will and determination, carry out their national duties in serving the country as loyally as desired by Your Majesty.

May the Almighty Allah protect Your Majesty; may He bestow all His bounties on you and perpetuate on Oman the bounties of security, peace and stability. –ONA