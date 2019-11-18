HM greeted by Marhoon

Muscat: Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, sent warmest greetings and congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on the occasion of the 49th Glorious National Day, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty and grant him good health, happiness and a long life. Shaikh Al Marhoon said in a statement on this glorious national occasion, “The November 18th anniversary has a great impact on the heart of every Omani as it is a precious national occasion embodying the meanings of love and loyalty of the citizens of this precious country to the builder of the blessed Renaissance, His Majesty the Sultan.

It is an occasion through which we remember the bounties of Allah the Almighty that have been achieved in Oman and that Allah the Almighty has bestowed on it a wise leader who has dedicated his life to this good country. Thanks to his wisdom and good leadership, the Sultanate has become a destination for the meeting of all parties and the focus of confidence of the international community. His Majesty’s wisdom and prestige has added to the Sultanate’s prestige and its long-standing history a unique status among nations.”

Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon said that this occasion has a valuable place in all our hearts and it renews vigor to continue building this country and protect its achievements. He added that the Sultanate has taken steady steps towards the continuous development in achieving the comprehensive development which made Oman a contemporary State. The Minister of Civil Service renewed the pledge of loyalty and allegiance to the builder of this prosperous reign, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, praying to Allah the Almighty to safeguard His Majesty for Oman and its loyal people. — ONA