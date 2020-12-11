HM gives blessings for setting up radio for SAF

MUSCAT: In a note of pride over the Armed Forces Day, which falls on December 11, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik gave his blessings to the Armed Forces to set up As-Sumood Radio.

The Royal gesture reflects His Majesty the Sultan’s recognition of the sacred role undertaken by his Armed Forces and it comes as reaffirmation of His Majesty’s attention to all personnel of the Armed Forces.

In veneration of the 11th of January, the day when His Majesty the Sultan took the reins of leadership in the country, As-Sumood Radio will be launched on 11th January 2021.

This podium of media will yet be another channel through which the Sultanate will incarnate the noble national duties and sacred missions entrusted to the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) as they defend this dear country and safeguard its modern achievements and its glorious patrimony.

The facility will also shed light on the SAF’s contribution to domestic development alongside other state departments.

The authorities concerned at the Ministry of Defence began the project earlier as part of modernisation programmes envisaged to keep pace with Oman Vision 2040 and in line with global progress in the field of media, communication and information technology. — ONA

