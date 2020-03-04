Hm gives audience to saudi deputy minister

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik gave an audience at Al Alam Palace on Wednesday to Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Deputy Minister of Defence in Saudi Arabia. During the audience, the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defence conveyed greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia to His Majesty the Sultan along with his best wishes of permanent health and happiness to His Majesty, and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan asked the guest to convey his greetings and best wishes of good health and happiness to Saudi King and the brotherly people of Saudi further progress and growth. The audience reviewed aspects of the existing cooperation between the two countries in various spheres and means of promoting them to achieve the joint interests of the Omani and Saudi brotherly peoples, in addition to touching on matters of mutual interest. — ONA