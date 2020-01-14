HM gets more cables of condolences

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences from President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour. In his cable, President Moon expressed, on behalf of the Korean government and people of Korea, the sincere condolences and sympathies. He said that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has achieved political stability and remarkable economic prosperity in the Sultanate under the theme of the Omani renaissance under his outstanding leadership. He hailed the progress of cordial relations between the two friendly countries, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the late Sultan in peace in paradise.

His Majesty the Sultan also received cables of condolences from Adil Abdul-Mahdi, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, and K P Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal. In their cables, the two prime ministers expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal family and the Omani people, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the soul of late Sultan in peace in paradise. — ONA

Related