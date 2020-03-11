HM gets Message from Egypt President

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has received a written message from President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt, which related to the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and matters of common interest. The message was handed over to His Majesty the Sultan by Sameh Shoukry, Foreign Minister of Egypt, when His Majesty gave an audience to him at Al Alam Palace on Wednesday. During the audience, the guest conveyed greetings of President Sisi to His Majesty the Sultan, along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to His Majesty, and the Omani people further progress.

His Majesty asked the Egyptian Foreign Minister to convey his greetings and best wishes of good health and happiness to President Sisi, and the brotherly Egyptian people further progress and growth. The audience reviewed aspects of the existing cooperation between the two sides in various spheres within the context of the existing friendly relations between the two countries and peoples.

The audience was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Ahmed Fahmi Ghoneim, appointed-ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Sultanate, and the delegation accompanying the guest. Later in the day, Sameh Shoukry and his delegation left here after a two-day visit to the Sultanate. They were seen off by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs; Mohammed Ahmed Fahmi Ghoneim, appointed-ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Sultanate, and officials of the embassy. — ONA