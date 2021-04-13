HM exchanges Ramadhan greetings with King Salman

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik exchanged greetings over phone on the advent of the blessed occasion of the holy month of Ramadan with his brother King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of good health and long life for King Salman, praying for many returns of this blessed occasion on him and the brotherly Saudi people while they have achieved further aspirations of progress and prosperity.

On his part, King Salman expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes for His Majesty, praying to Almighty to perpetuate the bounties of good health, happiness and long life on His Majesty and wishing the Omani people more progress and prosperity and the Arab and Islamic worlds progress and bounties. — ONA